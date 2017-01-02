Iceland center-right parties to seek EU referendum

Iceland could hold a referendum on joining the EU if new negotiations on forming a coalition government are successful, the head of one of the three parties involved in the talks said Monday.



Elections in October in which no party won a majority were followed by weeks of failed negotiations between the conservative Independence Party and the center-right Reform party and Bright Future.



Bright Future leader Ottarr Proppe said new talks launched Monday have been more successful on the long-disputed issues of fishing and EU membership.

...