Trump's Indonesian business partner 'eyeing presidency'

Donald Trump's Indonesian business partner has revealed he may follow the example of the brash U.S. billionaire and run for president, a report said Monday.



Hary Tanoesoedibjo, who is building two Trump Organization projects, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he was considering becoming a candidate in Indonesia's 2019 presidential elections for the sake of the country.



If Tanoesoedibjo were to be successful, it could mean there are two world leaders who have been business partners, raising fresh concerns about potential conflicts of interest related to Trump's business empire.



In Indonesia, Tanoesoedibjo is working on a Trump project outside Jakarta and one on the resort island of Bali, with both in the early stages.

