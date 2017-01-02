Syrian arrested in Germany over alleged ISIS attack plan

A Syrian man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of seeking 180,000 euros ($190,000) from ISIS to buy vehicles that he intended to use for one or several bomb attacks, authorities said Monday.



The 38-year-old, who came to Germany in late 2014 as an asylum-seeker, was arrested on Saturday in Saarbruecken, close to the French border.



Germany saw three attacks last year claimed by ISIS and carried out by asylum-seekers -- two in Bavaria in the summer, in which the assailants were killed and a total of 20 people wounded, and the Dec. 19 truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market in which 12 people were killed.

...