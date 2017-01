New Year's Eve passed off peacefully enough in war-torn Ukraine -- until a senior lawmaker shot a man in the leg during a testosterone-charged road rage incident.



The ensuing duel saw Khimikus whack Pashynskiy in the head with a bottle before the lawmaker shot him in the leg.



"I used the gun only after being hit by a glass bottle and firing a warning shot in the air," various media quoted Pashynskiy as saying.



The deputy added that his gun was licensed and his actions legal.

...