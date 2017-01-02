Under 3 weeks left: Obama in closing stretch of presidency

Obama returned to Washington midday Monday from Hawaii with less than three weeks left.



In an email to supporters on Monday, Obama said his valedictory speech on Jan. 10 follows a tradition set in 1796 when the first president, George Washington, spoke to the American people for the last time in office.



The Chicago trip will likely be Obama's last outside Washington as president and will be include a "family reunion" for Obama's former campaign staffers.



Obama has vowed to pass on the favor to Trump.



To that end, Obama will travel Wednesday to the Capitol to meet with House and Senate Democrats, likely his last meeting with his party's lawmakers as president.



Obama must also prepare to become a private citizen for the first time in two decades.

...