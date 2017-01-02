Nigeria plans to close airport in capital for runway repairs

Nigeria's government plans to close the airport in the capital, Abuja, for six weeks to repair a runway that some airlines have described as dangerous, an aviation ministry statement said Monday.



Kaduna has rail service to Abuja, but the railroad station is 45 kilometers (28 miles) and a 50-minute drive from the airport.



Kaduna's airport is unlikely to be able to accommodate the traffic that Azikiwe does.



At Abuja airport, a South African Airways plane was damaged on landing in August.

