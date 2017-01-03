Four killed in Alabama as severe storms hit US South

Alabama's governor said four people were killed in a building in an area hit by severe weather as a heavy storm system pounded the U.S. South with rain, hail and strong winds Monday.



Strong winds snapped power lines in several U.S. states along the Gulf of Mexico coast on Monday, with tornadoes reportedly touching down in Mississippi.



Hail fell in several states, including Alabama and Arkansas, it said.



More than 11,000 customers were without power on Monday evening in Texas and Louisiana because of the storm, utility companies reported.

