S. Korean president refuses to testify in impeachment trial

South Korean President Park Geun-hye Tuesday refused to testify in a case that will decide her future following her impeachment over a corruption scandal, forcing the Constitutional Court to delay the start of oral arguments.



Lee Jung-hwan, Park's lawyer, said she does not plan to appear Thursday and will probably not testify during the impeachment trial.



The trial in the Constitutional Court will decide if Park should permanently step down or be reinstated.



After indicting Park's friend, Choi Soon-sil, Choi's niece, and several former government and presidential officials for allegedly helping Choi, state prosecutors handed over the investigation to a special prosecution team, which has been focusing on proving bribery suspicions between Park and business giant Samsung.

