Indian minister blames 'western dress' for sex attacks

An Indian minister faced a severe backlash Tuesday after he criticized women for dressing "like westerners" at a New Year's eve celebration where a mob allegedly carried out a series of sex assaults.



A minister with responsiblity for policing in the southern state of Karnataka, whose largest city is Bangalore, said the "unfortunate" attacks were a consequence of women wearing western clothing.



Parameshwara, who later claimed to have been misquoted, was widely condemned for his televised comments, with the central government's junior home minister Kiren Rijiju describing them as "irresponsible".



Lalitha Kumaramangalam, who heads India's National Commission for Women, said Parameshwara should resign over his comments.

