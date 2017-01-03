Nigeria attacks S.Africa police after 'barbaric' death

Nigeria has urged "urgent" diplomatic action after one of its citizens died in a violent confrontation with South African police, in what they called a "barbaric" and "extra-judicial" killing.



A group representing expatriates, the Nigerian Union in South Africa (NUSA), complained there had been no examination to confirm he had died of heroin.



According to NUSA, there are around 800,000 Nigerians in South Africa, many of them living in Johannesburg.



In its latest report, an independent watchdog said 640 people had died from police brutality or in police custody in South Africa.

