Jakarta governor lambasts hard-liner at blasphemy trial

Hundreds of supporters and opponents of governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama rowdily traded insults as they rallied outside the hearing in the Indonesian capital, with thousands of police deployed to prevent clashes.



The first Christian to govern the capital in more than 50 years, Purnama is on trial accused of blasphemy over remarks he made about the Quran while campaigning ahead of February elections for the Jakarta governorship.



Purnama, who faces up to five years in jail if found guilty, went on trial last month for blasphemy and at the latest hearing Tuesday members of hard-line group the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) – which has spearheaded the protest movement – testified against him.

...