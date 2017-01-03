Brazil prison riot leaders to be transferred: minister

The instigators of a horrific prison riot in Brazil that left 56 inmates dead – many of them decapitated – will be transferred to higher security federal prisons, the justice minister said Tuesday.



Fontes called it the biggest massacre ever committed at a prison in the state.



It was the latest eruption of horrific violence to hit Brazil's underfunded and overcrowded prisons.



In October, deadly riots broke out at three prisons, blamed on fighting between members of the country's two largest gangs, the PCC and the Red Command (CV).



In 1992, a riot in Sao Paulo's Carandiru prison left 111 people dead.



Human rights groups have long complained about the conditions in Brazilian prisons.



Brazil's prisons need 50 percent more capacity to handle the current number of inmates, the justice ministry report found.

...