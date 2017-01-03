Hundreds of Afghan Shiites protest ISIS killings

Around 2,000 Shiite Muslims in western Afghanistan staged a protest Tuesday against growing sectarian attacks by ISIS, as the government warned that the group had expanded its foothold into 11 provinces.



A prayer leader was killed and five others wounded in one such attack on Sunday.



Last year Afghanistan witnessed a wave of attacks on Shiites claimed by ISIS, which considers Shiite Muslims apostates.



At least 14 Shiites were killed in October in a powerful blast at a mosque in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif, hours after gunmen targeted Shiite worshipers in a shrine in Kabul and killed 18 people.



In July the ISIS militants targeted members of Kabul's Shiite community in a suicide bombing that killed more than 80 people and wounded 130 .

