Top French paper drops polls after forecast failures

A leading French newspaper said Tuesday it had decided to stop publishing political polls, which have been widely criticized for failing to predict the biggest shocks of the last year.



"We have decided, and it was the subject of a lot of debate, to return to the heart of our profession which is working on the ground," the paper's editorial director Stephane Albouy told France Inter radio.



He did not however rule out referring in stories to polls carried out by other media.



Polls currently tip the right-wing Republicans candidate Fillon to become president, but he faces fierce competition from the far-right National Front as well as a range of independents and an as-yet-unknown Socialist party challenger.

...