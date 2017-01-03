Border guards in Spain find migrants hidden in suitcase, car

Guards on the border of Ceuta, Spain's enclave in North Africa, say they have recently detained one Moroccan suspected of attempting to smuggle migrants concealed in a suitcase and another suspected of hiding migrants in a car.



On Monday, border police found two more migrants hidden in false compartments built into a car arriving from Morocco.



On Sunday, around 1,100 African migrants stormed a border fence and attempted to enter Ceuta, leaving more than 50 Moroccan and Spanish border guards injured.

...