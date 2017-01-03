German inflation soars close to ECB target, but domestic consumers may suffer

German inflation jumped to within a whisker of the European Central Bank target in December, hitting the highest level in more than three years and providing the euro zone bank with evidence its loose monetary policy is working.



German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries (HICP), rose by 1.7 percent on the year after an increase of 0.7 percent in November, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.



DZ Bank economist Michael Holstein said negative base effects of past oil price drops were now fading out, meaning German inflation was likely to reach the ECB's target of nearly 2 percent in the coming months.



Economists polled by Reuters predict the euro zone HICP inflation figure will rise to 1.0 percent from 0.6 percent in November.



The German government expects the economy to have grown by 1.8 percent in 2016 and predicts growth to slow to 1.4 percent this year, mainly due to fewer workdays and weaker exports.

...