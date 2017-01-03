Trump warns Obama against more Guantanamo releases

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump warned Tuesday against releasing any more terror suspects from the Guantanamo Bay prison, in a bid to pre-empt any moves before Barack Obama leaves office.



George W. Bush had released or transferred around 500 inmates before leaving office, Obama has released or transferred around 179 .



Trump's declaration is the latest in a series of public disputes between Obama and the outspoken president-elect, who has jettisoned the notion there is "one president at a time".

...