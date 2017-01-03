New UN chief has big goals but says he's 'no miracle maker'

UNITED NATIONS: The new U.N. secretary-general said Tuesday he's "no miracle maker" but Antonio Guterres has big ambitions: He wants to shake up the global body and get all 193 member nations to come together to solve the "terrible problems" the world is facing.



Speaking on his first day at U.N. headquarters after taking the organization's reins from Ban Ki-moon, Guterres said conflicts are multiplying and interlinked, and have triggered "this new phenomenon of global terrorism".



One such skeptic, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, questioned the United Nations' effectiveness after the Obama administration allowed the U.N. Security Council to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank on Dec. 23 in a stunning rupture with past practice.



The new secretary-general told several hundred U.N. staff and diplomats at a welcome ceremony that it's very important to be proud of what the United Nations has done to help millions of people.

...