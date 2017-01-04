Luxury Dubai golf club shows pitfalls of Trump presidency

The decorative clock bearing the name of America's incoming 45th president has yet to start at the Trump International Golf Club in Dubai, but the developers behind the project already are counting the money they've made.



Could foreign governments pressure or please Trump through his international businesses?



Another Trump-managed golf course is planned for another even larger DAMAC project under development further down the road.



Billionaire Hussain Sajwani, who founded DAMAC Properties in 2002, met Trump some 10 years ago and the two men hit it off over their real estate experiences, said Niall McLoughlin, a senior vice president for communications and marketing at the firm.



Trump received between $1 million to $5 million from DAMAC, according to a Federal Election Committee report submitted in May.



Sajwani called Trump a "great man" during the tour, and DAMAC later designed some 100 Trump-branded villas at the property, selling from 5 million dirhams ($1.3 million) to over 15 million dirhams ($4 million).



DAMAC, a private company, purchased the property for Akoya from Dubai's government in 2012 for around $350 million.



DAMAC's Sajwani has had dealings with the U.S. government.

...