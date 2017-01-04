Turkey makes arrests in hunt for attacker

Turkish authorities Tuesday intensified efforts to identify a suspected militant from Central Asia behind the massacre of 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub who had reportedly fought in Syria for Daesh (ISIS).



The police released pictures of the suspect who went on a rampage at the plush Reina nightclub on New Year's Eve, spraying at least 120 bullets at terrified partygoers before slipping away into the night.



So far, 16 people are being held over the attack, including two foreigners detained by Turkish police at Istanbul's main airport.



Daesh Monday claimed the massacre, the first time it has clearly stated being behind a major attack in Turkey.



Selvi said a Daesh attack was also planned in Ankara on New Year's Eve but that it had been prevented after eight suspects were arrested in the capital.

...