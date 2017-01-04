Indonesian military says cooperation with Australian military suspended

Indonesia suspended cooperation with the Australian military in December for "technical reasons", a spokesman for the Indonesian defense forces said Wednesday, after offensive material was seen at an Australian training base.



Among these issues was offensive training material seen at an Australian military base.



It was "highly likely" cooperation would resume once those issues were resolved, Wuryanto said.



According to a report in Indonesian newspaper Kompas Wednesday, the Indonesian military sent a letter to their Australian counterparts warning that cooperation could be suspended and then the head of the country's military, Gatot Nurmantyo, sent a telegram putting this into force on Dec. 29 .

...