Reynolds, Fisher to get joint funeral: US media

Screen icon Debbie Reynolds and her daughter, "Star Wars" legend Carrie Fisher, are to be buried side by side among numerous stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, U.S. media reported Tuesday.



Reynolds's son Todd Fisher told ABC's "20/20" Friday he was planning a joint service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills with the help of Billie Lourd, his niece and Carrie Fisher's daughter.



The Hollywood Reporter quoted a family source as confirming there would also be an event at the Beverly Hills compound where Reynolds and Fisher were neighbors.



Reynolds, who tap-danced her way into American hearts as a star of "Singin' in the Rain," died Wednesday last week, a day after daughter Carrie Fisher's death.

