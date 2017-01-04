Obama moves to stop Trump gutting signature healthcare law

U.S. President Barack Obama will make a short but politically charged trip from the White House to Capitol Hill Wednesday, calling allied lawmakers to arms in defense of his signature healthcare reforms.



Obama's eight-year drive to extend medical coverage to tens of millions of Americans will come under sustained assault when President-elect Donald Trump takes office January 20 with Republican majorities in both house of Congress.



That is far less than the 75 percent approval Obama enjoyed at the same point or George W. Bush's 65 percent.



Republican legislators are eager to take charge after eight years spent fighting against Obama's policies.



Obama is believed to have put this point directly to Trump when they talked soon after the election.

