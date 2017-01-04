Suspected ISIS scout for Berlin attack sites goes on trial

An alleged ISIS extremist accused of scoping out potential targets for an attack in Berlin, including the Brandenburg Gate and Reichstag building, goes on trial in Germany Wednesday.



It will be the country's first trial of a suspected ISIS militant deployed to Germany from Syria during the chaotic 2015 refugee influx -- in contrast to "lone wolf" attacks or plots by extremists who were radicalized elsewhere.



The trial will be held under tight security, coming just over two weeks after an ISIS extremist from Tunisia ploughed a truck through a Berlin Christmas market in an attack that killed 12 people.



More attacks are feared when some of the 400-odd German extremists still in Syria and Iraq return home.



In June last year, police arrested three Syrian men over an alleged plan to use guns and suicide vests in an ISIS attack in Duesseldorf.

...