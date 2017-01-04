Pentagon scraps Iraq, Afghan enlistment bonus repayments

The Pentagon said Tuesday it was dropping its efforts to recoup recruitment bonuses paid to more than 15,000 California National Guard staff a decade ago to get more troops to Iraq and Afghanistan battlefields.



In all, a Pentagon review found that some 17,500 California National Guard soldiers faced potential recoupment of bonuses used as inducements during recruitment drives to overcome a shortage of troops to send to the two conflict zones.



Among the group of troops, 1,400 soldiers had been ordered to repay bonuses, while the remaining 16,000 had been flagged for review.

...