S. Korea vows US missile system as opposition lawmakers head to China

South Korea is committed to deploying an advanced U.S. missile defense system this year despite opposition from China, a minister said Wednesday, even as opposition lawmakers headed to Beijing with a different message.



Seoul and Washington agreed to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in the South after a string of North Korean nuclear and missile tests -- prompting strong objections from China.



Originally set for December 2017, the country's presidential election may be brought forward if Park's impeachment is upheld by the Constitutional Court, which has up to six months to decide.



China also refused to approve chartered flights from South Korea for the Lunar New Year holiday, hitting the lucrative tourism industry.

...