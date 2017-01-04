Britain's EU envoy says Brexit aims unknown, deplores "muddled thinking": BBC

This is a Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 file photo of British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, and European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker as they talk during an EU summit group photo in Brussels. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Britain's EU envoy resigns ahead of Brexit talks
Britain can't pick bits of EU membership, needs new relationship: PM May
Brexit trade deal with EU could take 10 years, UK envoy to EU says: BBC
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Britain's EU envoy resigns ahead of Brexit talks
Britain can't pick bits of EU membership, needs new relationship: PM May
Brexit trade deal with EU could take 10 years, UK envoy to EU says: BBC
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE