Malaysia floods force 23,000 to leave homes



Floods in two northeast Malaysian states have now forced almost 23,000 people from their homes and extra relief centers have been opened, rescue officials said Wednesday.



Seasonal flooding hits Malaysia's east coast states every year and regularly results in mass evacuations.



The latest round has forced authorities to evacuate 10,038 residents from Kelantan and 12,910 people from neighboring Terengganu, officials said.



Floods have also struck 10 villages in Malaysia's Sabah state on Borneo island due to heavy rain, the official Bernama news agency reported.

