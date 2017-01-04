France moves to suspend Vitamin D supplement after baby dies

France has moved to suspend sales of a vitamin D medication following the death of a baby who had been given the supplement, health authorities said Wednesday.



France's ANSM agency that oversees the safety of medicines and health products said it had taken the measure "as a precaution" after investigations showed "a probable link between the death and the administration of Uvesterol D".



The 10-day-old baby died on Dec. 21 after being given Uvesterol D, which is prescribed for vitamin D deficiency among young children.

...