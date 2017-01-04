Indian state elections to begin next month will test PM Modi

India's election commission Wednesday scheduled five state polls for the next two months that will test support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gamble to abolish high-denomination banknotes.



Voting in Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state that is home to 200 million people, will begin on Feb. 11 and finish on March 8, chief election commissioner Nasim Zaidi told reporters.



Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or its allies rule in 14 of India's 29 states after expanding their power base since Modi's election victory in 2014 .

...