Myanmar faces danger from ISIS militants, Malaysian police say

Myanmar faces a growing danger of attacks by foreign supporters of ISIS recruited from Southeast Asian networks in support of persecuted Muslim Rohingyas, Malaysia's top counter-terrorism official has said.



Malaysian authorities have detained a suspected ISIS follower planning to head to Myanmar to carry out attacks, the head of the Malaysian police counter-terrorism division, Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, said in an interview.



The suspect, an Indonesian whom he did not identify, was detained in Malaysia last month.



Myanmar government spokesman Zaw Htay told Reuters an official report into October's violence in Rakhine state found no evidence of an ISIS presence there or that the attacks were linked to ISIS.



Over the past year, ISIS has claimed several attacks -- or been linked to foiled plots -- in Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.



The Indonesian suspect was among seven people arrested for suspected links to ISIS.



Ayob Khan did not say what group the suspect, a factory worker who had been in Malaysia since 2014, was trying to link up with in Myanmar.

...