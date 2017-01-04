Myanmar commission plays down abuse against Rohingya

A commission probing violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state Wednesday denied security forces have carried out a genocidal campaign against the Rohingya, days after a video emerged showing police beating civilians from the Muslim minority.



Tens of thousands of Rohingya -- a group loathed by many among Myanmar's Buddhist majority -- have fled a military operation in the northwestern state, launched after deadly attacks on police posts in October.



Myanmar's government, led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, has said the allegations are invented and has resisted mounting international pressure to protect the minority.



Myanmar refuses to recognize the Rohingya as one of the country's ethnic minorities, instead describing them as Bengalis -- or illegal immigrants from neighboring Bangladesh -- even though many have lived in Myanmar for generations.

...