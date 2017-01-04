Britain's Brexit plans rocked by resignation

Britain's Brexit plans were in turmoil Wednesday after the U.K.'s ambassador to the EU quit, blasting "ill-founded arguments and muddled thinking" less than three months before the process is due to start.



Ivan Rogers' resignation and sharp criticism shed new light on the difficulties faced by Prime Minister Theresa May, who wants to hand in Britain's notice for withdrawing from the European Union by the end of March.



The move to trigger the Article 50 mechanism would start a two-year clock ticking on sorting out future relations between Britain and the EU before it leaves the bloc.



Rogers made clear that he knew little more about how Britain intended to tackle thrashing out its future relationship with the EU.



Rogers came under fire last month for saying it could take 10 years for Britain to conclude a trade deal with the EU.



In the June 2016 referendum, 52 percent voted for Britain leave the EU.

