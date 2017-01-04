Haiti's president-elect faces daunting challenges

Jovenel Moise, the winner of Haiti's presidential elections, now faces the daunting challenge of leading a desperately poor and politically-divided Caribbean nation.



The 48-year-old political neophyte made an appeal for national unity in a speech late Tuesday after the Provisional Electoral Council declared him the winner of the Nov. 20 elections with 55.6 percent of the vote.



The wealth possessed by Haiti's economic elite, people of mixed race and of Syrian-Lebanese descent, contrasts with the extreme poverty of the rest of the population: nearly 60 percent of Haitians live on less than $2 (1.90 euros) a day.



Most Haitians showed little interest in the contest with only 21 percent casting a ballot in the election.



Stopping this brain drain is one of Moise's biggest challenges, but the exodus has been under way for two decades: One in every four Haitians now live abroad.

