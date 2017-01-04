OSCE says displeased with 'status quo' in Ukraine conflict

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which has been monitoring the pro-Russian insurgency in eastern Ukraine, said Wednesday it was displeased with the "status quo" in the 32-month conflict.



"We want to make efforts to see change for the better," Kurz told reporters.



During his two-day visit to Ukraine's war-torn east, Kurz stressed the importance of implementing the so-called Minsk agreements designed to bring an end to a conflict that has claimed 10,000 lives since 2014 .

