France's Le Pen proposes return to ECU-style system to replace euro

Euro zone countries should retreat from the euro single currency and return to a "common currency" structure, French National Front leader Marine Le Pen said Wednesday, evoking the era of the ECU basket of currencies.



Speaking to Reuters after a New Year news conference, Le Pen, who hopes to become president of France next year, also said that French national debt would be denominated in a new national currency under her administration.



Le Pen has long said that France should exit the euro currency, but in the past has offered little detail about how that could happen.

...