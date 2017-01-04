Thai PM plans driving crackdown after deadly van crash

Thailand's prime minister vowed Wednesday to crack down on the country's private van transportation industry after a fiery crash that killed 25 people.



The van with 15 people had been on its way to Bangkok from eastern Thailand Monday when it swerved over the median into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a pickup truck carrying 12 people, causing both vehicles to catch fire.



Officials said the crash occurred during the fifth time in 31 hours that the van driver was making the five-hour, 250-kilometer (155-mile) journey, suggesting exhaustion was a key factor in the crash, along with the vehicle's high speed.



Driving passengers in vans between provinces for profit was illegal ten years ago, but public pressure mounted on the government to legalize the vans again.

