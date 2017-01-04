Trump again raises doubt that Russia hacked US election

President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday again cast doubt on U.S. intelligence findings that Russia hacked the presidential election, repeating WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's assertion that leaked information damaging to Democrats did not come from Moscow.



Trump was referring to thousands of emails hacked from the Democratic National Committee and from Clinton campaign chief John Podesta, which were published by WikiLeaks in the weeks ahead of the Nov. 8 presidential election.



The U.S. intelligence community has concluded that the hack-and-release of the emails was designed to put Trump -- a political neophyte who has praised Russian leader Vladimir Putin -- into the Oval Office.

...