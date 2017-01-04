'We need to talk,' Bavarian CSU tells Merkel on migrants

Insisting "this is serious," the leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian sister party stood by his demand for a refugee cap and said the conservative allies still have differences to resolve before campaigning for September's election.



Horst Seehofer, the leader of the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU), said on Wednesday a "reconciliation summit" he is due to hold with Merkel in Munich in February was still planned but that the programme was not finalised.



By saying the two parties, who form the conservative "Union" bloc, still have differences to resolve, Seehofer kept up pressure on Merkel to toughen her stance on migrants.

