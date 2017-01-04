Gun used by Amri matches Berlin Christmas attack weapon

Tunisian suspect Anis Amri smuggled the weapon used in the Berlin Christmas market attack across borders to Italy and used it in the shoot-out in which he was killed, Italian police said Wednesday.



Meanwhile, German police were trying to establish if a 26-year-old Tunisian – who has been arrested in Berlin on an unrelated charge – was an accomplice of Amri.



Italian police said ballistic tests proved the gun fired at an officer in Milan was the same as the one used to kill the Polish driver of the hijacked truck which Amri is believed to have ploughed into the crowd on December 19 in an attack that killed 12 .



Amri, 24, the prime suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack, was shot dead after travelling from the Netherlands to France before heading to Italy.

