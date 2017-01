The United States carried out an airstrike in Syria that reportedly killed at least 25 members of former Al-Qaeda affiliate Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, including senior figures, a U.S. military official said Wednesday.



The front had accused the U.S.-led coalition of being behind the attack and said it killed more than 20 people. Dorrian said it was carried out only by U.S. warplanes.



Tuesday's airstrike came four days into a cease-fire between Syria's government and major rebel groups.

