US church shooter to jurors: 'Nothing wrong with me psychologically'

The jury last month unanimously found Roof guilty of hate crimes and other charges in the shooting deaths of nine black church members during Bible study.



Prosecutors said Roof deserved the death penalty because he painstakingly chose to target vulnerable people during Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in June 2015 .



Prosecutors plan to call up to 38 people related to the nine people killed and three who survived. Williams told jurors they would hear extensive testimony about the nine victims, including pastor and state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, a "prodigy of the ministry" who was a man of faith, service and family dedication.



The prosecutor also read a portion from a journal found in Roof's jail cell six weeks after his arrest in which Roof said he had not wept for any of the victims.



Roof has said he doesn't plan on calling any witnesses or introduce any evidence.

