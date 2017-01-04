Cyprus peace opportunity: use it or lose it, says UN envoy

The U.N.'s envoy for Cyprus Wednesday warned parties in the divided island's peace talks that they had to seize a golden opportunity for reunification.



Cypriot President Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci are to meet in Geneva from Jan. 9 after negotiations broke down last month.



If all goes well, they will be joined on Jan. 12 by the guarantor powers of Cyprus – Britain, which is the former colonial power, Greece and Turkey.



The five-way talks will be "open-ended" to give negotiators ample time, said Eide, the who is special adviser on Cyprus to the U.N. secretary general.



The Republic of Cyprus is an internationally-recognized EU member state, while the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is only recognized by Turkey.

...