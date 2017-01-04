New York train derailment injures more than 100 commuters

A New York City train derailed after ramming into a bumper at a downtown Brooklyn terminal during Wednesday's morning rush hour, injuring more than 100 commuters in the metropolitan area's second major rail accident since late September.



The front two cars of the six-carriage train were severely damaged.



In late September, a New Jersey Transit train crashed into a terminal in Hoboken, New Jersey, killing one woman and injuring 114 people, including the engineer.



The Long Island Railroad is the United State's largest commuter rail system, serving more than 330,000 passengers a day, according to the American Public Transportation Association.



Atlantic Terminal, which also connects commuters to nine city subway lines, is one of the busiest New York stations.

...