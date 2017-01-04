Pakistan police arrest 160 supporters of governor's assassin

Pakistan police arrested 160 people Wednesday at a rally to celebrate the assassination of a liberal provincial governor who called for the country's tough blasphemy laws to be reformed.



Last week hard-liners also filed blasphemy charges against Taseer's son, Shaan Taseer, and issued a fatwa calling for his death after he posted a Christmas video on his Facebook page calling for a review of the blasphemy law and supporting Bibi.



Rights groups complain the blasphemy law is often abused to carry out personal vendettas, mainly against minority Christians.

...