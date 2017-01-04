Trump speaks with new UN chief Guterres

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke by phone with newly installed U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, amid expectations his administration will take a tougher line with the global body.



Trump spokesman Sean Spicer confirmed the call but gave no information on what the two spoke about, only noting that the new administration will press for reforms at the United Nations.



Last week Trump blasted the U.N. as a cause of, and not solution to, global problems.



For the first time U.S. President Barack Obama's administration opted not to veto such a resolution, a shift in U.S. policy toward its Israeli ally that Trump has vowed to reverse.

...