Official says Manson alive; reports say he's in hospital

Mass murderer Charles Manson was taken from his California prison cell to a hospital, according to several news reports. A prison official would only confirm that the 82-year-old Manson was alive Wednesday and gave no other information.



Manson was convicted of orchestrating the 1969 murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others.



Both TMZ and the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that Manson had been hospitalized. TMZ said he had been taken to a medical center in Bakersfield, about 60 miles south of Corcoran State Prison where Manson was being held.



CDCR spokeswoman Terry Thornton said only that Manson was alive and still assigned to the prison in Corcoran.

...