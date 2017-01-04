France orders massive duck cull to contain bird flu

France Wednesday ordered a massive cull of ducks in three regions most affected by a severe episode of bird flu as it tries to contain the virus which has been spreading quickly over the past month, the agriculture ministry said.



Some 800,000 birds, mainly ducks, out of a total population of around 18 million in the Southwest, will be culled in the coming week, Marie-Pierre Pe from foie gras makers group CIFOG told Reuters.



It could rise further if the virus cannot be maintained, she said, stressing that there are 1.3 million birds in the area.

...