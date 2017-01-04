Obama urges military to make Trump transition smooth

President Barack Obama Wednesday huddled with top military commanders, urging a smooth transition of power and praising their respect for civilian rule.



Obama will leave the White House on Jan. 20, when Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.



Against that backdrop Obama made comments about the military's role that would be unremarkable at any other time, but today appear laden.



During the 2016 election campaign, the presence of several high profile retired generals at campaign events had prompted questions about the politicization of the military.

...