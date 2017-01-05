Behind fence, Mexico’s notorious Juarez wary of Trump’s wall

In Mexico's Ciudad Juarez, where extensive fencing was erected by the United States to secure the border between 2007 and 2010, residents have a more nuanced view of what a wall can mean. They say the Juarez fence has both caused and relieved problems in the city and nearby areas.



Some say the barrier has made life in Juarez better, diverting drug and human traffickers to more remote spots where crossing the border is easier.



Juarez's newly elected mayor, Armando Cabada, sees both sides.



Sabedra's home is a city block away from a rusting, low wire fence, in place since the 1980s separating Juarez and El Paso, that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection is now replacing with 2 km of 5-meter-high steel bollard barricade.



Ciudad Juarez's public prosecutor, Jorge Arnaldo Nava Lopez, blames the El Paso fencing for contributing to a sharp uptick in crime along a fertile strip through the desert known as Valle de Juarez.



Valle de Juarez used to be a popular weekend escape for the city's middle class.

